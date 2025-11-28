Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,847,000 after buying an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 215.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,758,000 after buying an additional 345,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,434,000 after purchasing an additional 336,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.86.

SPOT opened at $593.92 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

