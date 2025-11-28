Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.
Financial 15 Split Stock Performance
Shares of TSE FTN opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$11.15. The firm has a market cap of C$758.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.
Financial 15 Split Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Financial 15 Split
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is American Express the Credit Stock For a K-Shaped Economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.