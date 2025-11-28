Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FTN opened at C$11.12 on Friday. Financial 15 Split has a 1 year low of C$6.14 and a 1 year high of C$11.15. The firm has a market cap of C$758.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives with respect to the Class A Shares are (a) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions, in an amount to be determined by the Board of Directors; and (b) to permit such holders to participate in all growth in the Net Asset Value (as defined herein) of the Company above $10.00 per Unit (as defined herein), by paying such holders, on or about the Termination Date (as defined herein), such amounts as remain in the Company on the Termination Date after paying the Preferred Share Repayment Amount (as defined herein) to the holders of the Preferred Shares.

