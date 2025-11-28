Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 776,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 353,041 shares.The stock last traded at $65.83 and had previously closed at $65.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Price Performance

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FER. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Ferrovial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Ferrovial by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 126,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the third quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrovial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.