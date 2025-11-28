Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Stake Increased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Fastly were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 192.4% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In related news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 18,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $188,794.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 640,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,977.34. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $100,039.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,837.56. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 942,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,206 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Fastly Stock Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

