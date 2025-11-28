Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 62,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 29,415 shares.The stock last traded at $19.11 and had previously closed at $16.48.

FBYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.96 and a beta of -1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Falcon’s Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 10.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

