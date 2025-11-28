F m Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

F m Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $339.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.