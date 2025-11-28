F m Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

F m Investments LLC cut its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,532 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $339.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $419.14.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
