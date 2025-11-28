F m Investments LLC Purchases 194 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of F m Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $7,034,939,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,452,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,096,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,253,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

