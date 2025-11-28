F m Investments LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

F m Investments LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $593.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $443.21 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $660.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.89.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.86.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

