F m Investments LLC Increases Position in Enpro Inc. $NPO

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the second quarter worth about $2,124,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Enpro by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enpro by 10.8% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro by 19,055.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Enpro by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Enpro Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE NPO opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading

