F m Investments LLC Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

F m Investments LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,855,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,001,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,988,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,244,000 after buying an additional 825,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,439,000 after buying an additional 884,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,166,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,832,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.4%
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $755.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $665.02 and a 200 day moving average of $603.36. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $769.98.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
