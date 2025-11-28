F m Investments LLC Has $9.65 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 309.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 27.32%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.