F m Investments LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $202.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.11. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

