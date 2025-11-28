F m Investments LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

F m Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,081,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 325.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 2.2%

MOD opened at $159.24 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.23.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

