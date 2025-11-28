F m Investments LLC Has $17.71 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

F m Investments LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of F m Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,929,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5%

HON stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.