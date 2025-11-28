F m Investments LLC Has $11.52 Million Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

F m Investments LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 2,216.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Workday from $304.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.33 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

