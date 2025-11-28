F m Investments LLC Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

F m Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Quanta Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 33,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $2,465,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total transaction of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $460.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $469.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $431.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

