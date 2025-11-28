F m Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.8% of F m Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.3%

IBM stock opened at $303.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

