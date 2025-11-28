F m Investments LLC Acquires 4,165 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

F m Investments LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 325.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $96.72 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 537.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

