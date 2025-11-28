Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) vs. OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Financial Contrast

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OMV and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV 4.57% 8.24% 4.14% Exxon Mobil 9.17% 11.34% 6.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV and Exxon Mobil”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV $36.77 billion 0.50 $1.57 billion $4.22 3.34 Exxon Mobil $324.92 billion 1.49 $33.68 billion $6.88 16.70

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than OMV. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OMV and Exxon Mobil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV 0 3 0 1 2.50 Exxon Mobil 0 10 8 2 2.60

Exxon Mobil has a consensus target price of $128.67, indicating a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Exxon Mobil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than OMV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Exxon Mobil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Exxon Mobil pays an annual dividend of $4.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. OMV pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exxon Mobil pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years. OMV is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

OMV has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxon Mobil has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats OMV on 16 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas. The Energy Products segment offers fuels, aromatics, catalysts, and licensing services. It sells its products under the Exxon, Esso, and Mobil brands. The Chemical Products segment manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and intermediates. The Specialty Products segment offers performance products, including lubricants, basestocks, waxes, synthetics, elastomers, and resins. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, trade, transport, and selling crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products in pursuit of lower-emission business opportunities, including carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, lower-emission fuels, and lithium. Exxon Mobil Corporation was founded in 1870 and is based in Spring, Texas.

