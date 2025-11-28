Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

XOM traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,236,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,092,027. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $490.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

