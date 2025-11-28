Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 18.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.11. The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

