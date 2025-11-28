Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11.

