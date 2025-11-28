Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.11. The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

