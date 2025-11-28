Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,609,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average daily volume of 2,525,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 102.25.
