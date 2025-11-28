Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $2,937,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,526,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,236,168.32. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 51,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $902,729.03. Following the transaction, the insider owned 362,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,190.81. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,582,116 shares of company stock valued at $122,276,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.