Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Energizer by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Energizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Energizer by 5.5% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Energizer Stock Up 3.5%

ENR opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The business had revenue of $832.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

