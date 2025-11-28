Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF $HDMV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 96.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,290 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDMV opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

