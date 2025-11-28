Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $3,870,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $213.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.06 million. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Zacks Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMI

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.