Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,575,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 431,349 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 130,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xerox from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

