Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Orion S.A. $OEC

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Orion were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Orion by 831.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Orion by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Orion by 23.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 69,518 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,714,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Orion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Mizuho set a $6.00 price target on shares of Orion in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Orion in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Orion Stock Up 2.1%

OEC opened at $5.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $290.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.45 million. Orion had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.Orion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Featured Stories

