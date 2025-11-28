Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRDA. Zacks Research upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Shares of TRDA opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.08. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.02). Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 168.16%.The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entrada Therapeutics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Kush Parmar sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,963,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,074,980.80. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 100,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $781,711.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,664,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,199,810.24. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 178,044 shares of company stock worth $1,352,568 and sold 408,910 shares worth $3,608,922. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 95,074 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $540,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 115.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 287,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 154,143 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

