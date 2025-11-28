Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,564,000 after buying an additional 246,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 79.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 245,740 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $113.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

