Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,098 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.24 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.34.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,147.36. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total transaction of $81,385.78. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,456.23. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,059. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.20.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

