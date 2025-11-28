Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 450 Shares of Belden Inc $BDC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Belden by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Belden by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.96. Belden Inc has a one year low of $83.18 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $698.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.61 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Belden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.