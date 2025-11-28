Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 250 Shares of Enpro Inc. $NPO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Enpro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enpro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $223.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.33. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.88.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.06. Enpro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $286.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. Enpro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Enpro’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

