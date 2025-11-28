Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,786 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 50.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,057,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,869 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,592,000 after buying an additional 235,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 841,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HWC opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

