Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 56,787 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 197.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 98.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ACI opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.