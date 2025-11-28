Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Rambus by 1,216.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,864 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 182,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 250.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,503,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Arete upgraded shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $100.00 target price on shares of Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,459.12. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,432.08. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.47. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

