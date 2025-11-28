Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,560 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 169.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 903,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,535,000 after acquiring an additional 568,261 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,130,000 after purchasing an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,697,000 after purchasing an additional 185,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,127,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $186.66 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $192.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Daniel G. Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.44, for a total value of $1,659,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,936.80. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,181,258.26. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,059 shares of company stock worth $5,106,473. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.