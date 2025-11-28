Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) & Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Critical Survey

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) and Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivopower International has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vivopower International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Enphase Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 13 12 5 0 1.73 Vivopower International 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enphase Energy and Vivopower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enphase Energy presently has a consensus target price of $39.90, indicating a potential upside of 43.43%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Vivopower International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and Vivopower International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $1.51 billion 2.41 $102.66 million $1.45 19.19 Vivopower International $61,000.00 521.62 -$12.79 million N/A N/A

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Vivopower International.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and Vivopower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 12.93% 25.67% 7.03% Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Vivopower International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Vivopower International

(Get Free Report)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.