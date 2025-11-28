Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,913 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,736,000 after buying an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,339,000 after buying an additional 441,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ADSK opened at $301.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.