Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,936,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,675,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,240,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,031,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,577,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

