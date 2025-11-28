Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $216,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,979,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,308,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,901,000 after buying an additional 685,245 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,697,000 after buying an additional 575,350 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,744,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.59 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

