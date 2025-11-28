Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.65 and traded as high as $65.05. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica shares last traded at $65.1750, with a volume of 646,716 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. Zacks Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth about $276,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the first quarter worth approximately $84,931,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 80.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 637,585 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.