Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.6%

IBKR stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.63.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the sale, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Bright bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.95 per share, with a total value of $26,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,548.80. This trade represents a 4.04% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.