Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,920 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $90,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 684.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 50.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $46.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price objective on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

