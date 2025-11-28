Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1,526.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $110.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.85%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price target on Aflac and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic Jean Guy Simard sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $193,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $153,450. The trade was a 55.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,110. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

