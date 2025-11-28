Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 167,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,014 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 175,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 43.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 94,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,739 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,706.3% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 200,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 200,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,573.25. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis acquired 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,414.30. The trade was a 7.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock worth $1,833,558. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

