Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 97.9% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $312.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.20. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock worth $10,549,351 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.