Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $338.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.50.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.The firm had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research raised Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

